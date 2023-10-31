Coast Life: Shearwater Pottery celebrates 95th anniversary

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On the first weekend of November the Coast Life is always all about art with the Peter Anderson Festival. The centerpiece of the festival is Shearwater Pottery, this year celebrating the 95th anniversary of Peter Anderson’s creation.

“The pottery is in our hearts and it’s our family,” said Marjorie Ashley.

Ashley’s family business is Shearwater Pottery. Marjorie’s father is Peter Anderson.

”Daddy’s idea of good pottery was form, color, and function,” said Marjorie Ashley.

Peter Anderson and his brothers’ standard is still being carried on 95 years after he first started spinning and selling pottery on their Ocean Springs property.

”I think our pottery is the most beautiful,” said Marjorie.

Marjorie’s daughter Beth came back years ago to help with the family business.

”I think this family puts its nose to the grindstone and makes pottery and that’s what we do,” said Beth Ashley.

The family's pottery will be on display this weekend at the Peter Anderson Festival. (WLOX)

Out of the pottery, Shearwater has always been a driver for growing the Coast’s artistic community.

”There were artists before 1928 here, but it certainly did encourage the growth of art in this area,” said Marjorie. What the Anderson family does is celebrated every year with thousands flooding the streets of Ocean Springs during the Peter Anderson Festival.

Since Peter first set up shop in 1928 his family has encountered many obstacles. The need and drive for Marjorie and her other family members to build back after Hurricane Katrina is a testament to Peter’s legacy, which he left behind years earlier.

”He (Peter Anderson) was the most amazing man in the world,” said Marjorie. “He fed us from the sea and made pottery to support us.

”During the Peter Anderson Festival, Shearwater offers a special memories collectible piece. This year the collectable mug honors Marjorie’s parents with the date engraved of Peter and his wife Patricia’s wedding anniversary.

”She loved the pottery so much and anything she loved more was my father,” said Marjorie. “They made a wonderful team. We called daddy the rock and momma was the glue that held the immediate and whole family together.

”Marjorie’s admiration for her parents is shared for her now by her daughter.

”It’s a blessing,” said Beth. “Sometimes I say I work with my mother and people cringe, but I like my mother and I love working with my mother. She’s fun, and funny and I learn a lot from her.”

With the family still making pottery together their vision includes celebrating many more Shearwater milestones well beyond this year’s 95th anniversary.

"The pottery is in our hearts and it's our family," said Marjorie Ashley. (WLOX)

”My uncle Jimmy who is our master potter would say his eye isn’t on the 95th, his eye is on the 100th,” said Beth Ashley. “We plan on celebrating 100 with a lot more zeal than we’re celebrating 95.”

The Peter Anderson Festival is Nov. 4 & 5 from 9 am -5 pm each day. More Information: https://peterandersonfestival.com/

More information on Shearwater Pottery: http://www.shearwaterpottery.com/

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.