China, low recruit numbers dominate State of Keesler event

Tuesday morning, the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce hosted the State of Keesler Air Force Base. Bill Snyder has the latest from the event.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
“We train the technical skills these airmen need to succeed in their jobs, but more than that we develop airmen here at Keesler Air Force Base in a more holistic sense,” Pope said. “All those professional pieces and just learning how to be airmen are key components with everything we do.”

“Focused training, Installation excellence, ready airmen and empowered airmen. Conveniently, they spell FIRE,” said Lt. Col. Billy Pope.

That’s their training acronym, and they say these airmen are true multitaskers, but they tell us they need more recruits because numbers are down right now. They’d like to see more than the more than 20,000 airmen that come through Keesler every year for training.

Maj. Gen. Michele Edmondson says China is at the forefront of the military’s focus.

“China, China China. That dominates everything we do,” said the 2nd Air Force commander.

Tuesday’s Keesler morning call event was hosted by the Coast Chamber and also featured updates from the 403rd Squadron which features the Hurricane Hunters. Combined with other 403rd members, they’ve flown more than a thousand missions so far this year.

