Chilly and breezy this evening

Happy Halloween! We only warmed up into the mid 60s today, and it’s going to be very chilly tonight! Temperatures will be in the 50s for trick-or-treating, and it will remain breezy with winds from the north. We’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s by early Wednesday morning. A little patchy frost can’t be ruled out, especially for inland areas. It’s not a bad idea to protect plants tonight along with people and pets.

Wednesday will be another breezy and cool day, but we’ll see more sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Due to the low humidity and breezy wind from the north, another Red Flag Warning will be in effect. Fires can spread very quickly in these conditions, so please avoid outdoor burning! The wind will relax a bit more Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop very quickly, and we’ll be in the low to mid 30s by the sunrise. Patchy frost will be possible, so you’ll want to protect people, pets, and plants again.

We’ll be a little warmer on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Highs temps will climb back up into the low 70s by Friday, and we’ll be in the mid to upper 70s by Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine.

