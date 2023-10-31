Children selling artwork during Peter Anderson Festival

WLOX Careers
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Peter Anderson Festival coming up this weekend features all forms of art created by artists of all ages.

7th graders Eevie Hosey and Julia Denison share their love of art and unique styles. Eevie focuses on painting and Julia makes creations from clay.

”Anything out of clay is so cool by mixing the colors together because you can just make anything out of it,” said Julia Denison.

Eevie and Julia are two of the more than 50 children selected to take part in the Young at Art Children’s Market. They’ll have the chance to sell their works during the Peter Anderson Festival.

”This year I’m selling these things called goobers,” said Denison. “I got the idea from a project I had to do for my media communications class.”

Elizabeth Van Loon with the Walter Anderson Museum of Art helps organize the Young at Art program.

”It gives kids confidence to keep creating and keep doing their craft over and over because eventually they’ll get better,” said Van Loon. “It gives them the opportunity to learn and decide if this is something they’ll want to do in the future.”

“Whenever I make a piece it usually most of the time doesn’t end up exactly how I want it, but it’s close enough most of the time so that I still love it anyway,” said Eevie Hosey.

The lesson can come with a reward.

”I get to show my work off with the world and get money from it, so I like that,” Hosey said.

You can find the children selling their artwork during the festival in the parking lot between the Ocean Springs Community Center and Senior Center.

More information on Young at Art: https://peterandersonfestival.com/festival-info/young-at-art/

