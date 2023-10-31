WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Bridgette Wilson-Sampras battling ovarian cancer, husband Pete Sampras says

File -- Bridgette Wilson-Sampras and Pete Sampras attend a boxing match at the Thomas & Mack...
File -- Bridgette Wilson-Sampras and Pete Sampras attend a boxing match at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 19, 2008.(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) - Retired tennis pro Pete Sampras said his wife, actress Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, has been undergoing treatment for ovarian cancer.

Pete Sampras shared the news in a statement posted by the ATP Tour on X, formerly Twitter.

“As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet and private person. However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family, and I have decided to share what’s been going on,” the statement reads. “Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy, and continues with targeted maintenance therapy.”

Pete Sampras praised their sons, Christian, 20, and Ryan, 18, for their support throughout the process, which has taken a toll on the family. The pair have been married for 23 years.

“It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this. However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supporters of Bridgette, myself and each other has been amazing. Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all has been inspiring,” Pete Sampras wrote.

He added, “I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about. With that said, I am humbling asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey.”

Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, 50, has numerous film and TV credits to her name, and is perhaps most famous for her role as Veronica Vaughn in the Adam Sandler movie “Billy Madison.” She also appeared in “The Wedding Planner” as Fran, the jilted fiancée of Matthew McConaughey’s character, Steve, along with “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “Shopgirl,” and “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

After police arrived and rang the doorbell, they heard a gunshot from inside.
2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Gautier; police release man’s identity
Scarlet Pearl customers were asked to leave the gaming floor.
UPDATE: Scarlet Pearl floor reopens after closure due to camera outage
One arrest was made, and charges are pending.
Two officers exposed to narcotics at hotel in Pascagoula
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top's joint 2024 'The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour.
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top announce joint show at MS Coast Coliseum
The home, in the 10000 block of Jim Ramsay Road, was fully engulfed in flames just after 6 a.m.
Jackson County home destroyed by early-morning fire

Latest News

FILE - This combination of undated photos provided by the United States District Court District...
Jury finds Hawaii couple guilty for stealing identities of dead babies
President Biden to travel to Minnesota
President Biden to travel to Minnesota
Her attorney tried to have the conversation removed from evidence, arguing pastor privilege.
Woman’s confession to pastor was used against her in court, attorney says
President Biden to travel to Minnesota
Lawrence Faucette, 58, was dying from heart failure and ineligible for a traditional heart...
Maryland man who received second pig heart transplant dies, hospital says