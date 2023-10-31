Attorney General’s Office rules 3 Mississippi officer-involved shootings justified

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday, the Office of the Attorney General announced it has completed its review of three officer-involved shootings in Mississippi, one of which was in Lucedale and involved a George County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

In all three incidents, the AG’s Office found the use of force was justified.

The Lucedale incident happened October 21, 2022, when the George County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic disturbance call just before midnight. A 58-year-old man was shot by a deputy and taken to a hospital for treatment under an armed guard.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

One of the other incidents was on December 11, 2022 and involved a Capitol Police officer. The other happened December 21, 2022 at a Richland, Mississippi Walmart.

Learn more about those incidents HERE.

All incidents were investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, per state statute.

