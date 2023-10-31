2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Gautier; police release man’s identity

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide Monday afternoon.

According to Gautier Police Chief David Bever, an officer responded to a welfare concern at a house in the 1700 block of Pat Drive.

After police arrived and rang the doorbell, they heard a gunshot from inside. Other units responded and they forced entry into the home.

Chief Bever says officers found a man in the living room with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a woman on the floor in another room. Both people were dead when they were found.

Chief Bever says the man was 55-year-old Randall James Oliveira. The woman has not been identified yet, as the coroner is still trying to track down and notify family.

The chief says the pair were dating and both from Massachusetts. They had lived on the coast for about two years.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this, please call the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486.

