Waveland eyes two hot spots for business development

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) -Since Katrina, anytime you build something in Waveland, it’s got to be elevated, much like other areas of South Mississippi. At the spot between Coleman Ave. and St. Joseph St., a plan for elevated condos is in place.

Phase One of a five-phase project has been approved by the city. Waveland Mayor Jay Trapani says this is just one spot in the city that’s going up, literally.

“It’s going to include 18 condos,” Trapani said. “It’s all raised above the ground, swimming pools, retail shops. It’s going to be built in phases. The first phase has nine condos on St. Joseph St. Before Katrina there were 34 condos at that location, so it’s nothing new to the area.”

Meanwhile, at the city’s main entrance at the intersection of State highways 43/603 and US 90, Imagine being able to stop for a bite to eat at a McAllister’s. That’s the vision of a developer for the old Rite-Aid site.

“The US 90-Highway 603 intersection is the busiest in Hancock County, I believe,” Trapani added. “Walgreens purchased Rite-Aid, so they closed the Rite-Aid store, so it’s been abandoned for years.”

Waveland is also getting a much-needed upgrade on natural gas pipelines running from the 43-603 intersection running north. One-point-one million in RESTORE Act funding will finance the project to update gas lines that have been in place since the 1950′s.

