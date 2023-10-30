WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Victim in early Sunday morning shooting near Forrest/Stone Co. line identified

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Mayors Club bar on Old...
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Mayors Club bar on Old Highway 49 in regards to reports of a shooting that happened there.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is dead after a shooting near the Forrest/Stone County line left others injured early Sunday morning.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 195 Fruitland Park lounge on Old Highway 49 South in Wiggins, in regards to reports of a shooting happening at a private party there.

Law enforcement officials determined that multiple people were shot during the incident. During the investigation, it was learned that three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but one person died.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem confirmed the identity of the fatal victim as 21-year-old Jade Rhodes of Oak Grove.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said Rhodes was a bystander in the incident, as she was trying to get a way in a car. He said she tried to go to a hospital but could only make it to a bar across the highway from the lounge before she died.

“People were at a party, just having fun, when certain individuals chose to settle a disagreement with gunfire,” Sims said.

Forrest County investigators, along with the Hattiesburg Police Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit, did recover many shell casings from various calibers of weapons at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Due to the discovery of the shell casings, Sims believes there were multiple shooters due to the variety of the casings.

“We are urging the public to help us bring these individuals to justice,” said Sims. “The FCSO is currently processing search warrants to access more detailed information about this tragic incident.

We need to get back to basics and teaching our children love and respect for others.”

FCSO says Capt. John Tryner is the lead investigator in the case.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the FCSO Investigations Unit at (601) 544-7800 or through their website. Anonymous tips may be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers here or by calling (601) 582-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One arrest was made, and charges are pending.
Two officers exposed to narcotics at hotel in Pascagoula
Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Two-vehicle accident leads to collision with building at Edgewater Village
Devin Schwartz, 25
Bay St. Louis man arrested, charged for uncle’s murder
People filled the banks of the Vancleave Bayou and enjoyed fresh fish for lunch.
Inaugural Poticaw Swamp Stomp raises funds for dock renovations
The community of Wiggins had a night of frights and candy on the campgrounds of Flint Creek at...
Thousands attend Flint Creek trick or treat event at campgrounds

Latest News

Phase One of a five-phase project has been approved by the city.
Waveland eyes two hot spots for business development
After police arrived and rang the doorbell, they heard a gunshot from inside.
2 people dead after apparent murder-suicide in Gautier, police say
The Krewe of Neptune parade rolls through downtown Biloxi on the evening of February 10, and...
Chapel Hart named as Krewe of Neptune 2024 Grand Marshals
Cooling down today. Chilly for Halloween.
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast