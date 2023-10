Morning fog possible. Today starts muggy and then feels drier thanks to a fall front. Plan on a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There will be a chance for rain showers but rain potential is low for South Mississippi. Today’s high temps will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s. Once the front arrives, a breezy wind from the north will kick up at about 10 to 20 mph.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.