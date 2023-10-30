WLOX Careers
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top announce joint show at MS Coast Coliseum

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top's joint 2024 'The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour.(Lynyrd Skynyrd/ZZ Top)
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top's joint 2024 'The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour.(Lynyrd Skynyrd/ZZ Top)
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Classic rock bands Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top have announced they’ll be stopping in Biloxi as part of their joint 2024 “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.”

Their stop at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum will be Thursday, April 4, 2024. American rock band Black Stone Cherry will open the show.

The tour kicks off March 8 in Savannah, Georgia, with stops across the Southeast, Midwest and South, before wrapping up in Corpus Christi, Texas. There’s also a second leg of the tour, beginning in Syracuse, New York and ending in Ridgefield, Washington.

Artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, October 31 at 10 a.m. It’ll be available until 10 p.m. Thursday, November 2.

Public on-sale begins Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. For tickets and select VIP packages, visit https:www.lynyrdskynyrd.com/#tour.

