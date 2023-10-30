Gautier High School prepares for its 24th annual Veterans’ Breakfast

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier High School is preparing for its 24th annual Veterans’ breakfast on November 9, to honor the veterans and the sacrifices they made to keep us all free.

At the event, veterans will be greeted by over 150 student volunteers. In addition to breakfast, they will receive handmade cards from College Park Elementary, as well as goody bags. It’s the school’s way of thanking them for their service.

“They went out, sacrificing our lives fighting for our country,” said Gautier High School senior Jeremiah Jones.

Jones is one of the volunteers preparing for the breakfast next week. He said it’s a way to give veterans the recognition they deserve.

“Veterans used to come home. They were talked about, and they weren’t thanked for what they did,” Jones said. “Giving them one day to show our appreciation to them. That’s not too much to ask for.”

Gautier High School’s senior naval science instructor Derrick Robinson said veterans are the people who paved the way for him to get to where he is today.

“People committed to giving this country the opportunities they have,” Robinson said. “Being the greatest country in the world.”

Robinson said students will be greatly impacted by the event.

“They have an opportunity to see those individuals and hear from those individuals,” he said. “I think it resonates a little bit more and sits at home with him. We read about things but it’s something different, but you can meet somebody upfront in person.”

Jones said he’ll take advantage of that opportunity and he said hopes people his age give allegiance to what Veterans’ Day really means.

“We shouldn’t take that for granted,” he said. “There’s lots of families that were impacted because their loved ones never made it back to them.”

The breakfast is free to all who attend. All area veterans and their guests are invited. No RSVP is necessary. It will take place in the school’s gym.

