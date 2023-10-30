WLOX Careers
Cooling down today. Chilly for Halloween.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Here’s comes the cold front! Temperatures will fall into the 60s and low 70s later this afternoon, and it will turn breezy, too. Winds will pick up from the north, and there will be some gusts over 20 MPH. While a few isolated showers are possible, most of us will stay dry. The humidity will drop throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures will drop dramatically after the sunset tonight, and the wind will make it feel cooler. We’ll fall into the upper 40s and low 50s by early Tuesday morning. A few showers may linger in the morning along with some cloud cover. Halloween will be chilly and breezy with highs barely getting above 60! Wind gusts of 20-25 MPH will be possible. By the time we get to trick-or-treating that evening, temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

It’s going to be cold by Wednesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s. We can’t rule out some patchy frost, so it’s a good idea to protect any vulnerable plants you have. Of course, you’ll need to make sure pets and people stay warm, too. We’ll see more sunshine on Wednesday afternoon with highs near 60. Another morning of 30s are expected by Thursday morning. We’ll have a better chance for frost by Thursday morning because the wind will be calmer. Thursday afternoon will be cool and sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

We’ll be back in the 70s by Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with lots of sunshine. We’ll also go back to standard time early Sunday morning at 2 AM, so we’ll set our clocks back one hour.

