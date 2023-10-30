Camera outage leads to temporary closure of gaming at Scarlet Pearl

WLOX Careers
Scarlet Pearl customers were asked to leave the gaming floor.(tcw-wlox)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A malfunction of surveillance equipment this morning has led to a temporary closure of the gaming floor at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort.

Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas tells WLOX News the problem has been identified and gaming will resume as soon as repairs are made. The restaurants and hotel are open.

The Mississippi Gaming Commission was notified of the problem sometime before lunch. State law requires that anytime gaming is taking place, there must be surveillance coverage.

Ed Wong, the Deputy Director of the Mississippi Gaming Commission, says that technicians are on-site and working to fix the problem.

“Since we have personnel on-site and there was no power outage, no testing of the games will have to be done,” said Wong. “As soon as the cameras are up the casino can reopen.”

Wong also says that with any kind of electronic equipment problems can happen.

“Most of our casinos have experienced similar events; it does happen from time to time,” said Wong.

This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as more details come in.

