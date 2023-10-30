Biloxi’s annual Fall Foam Festival brings foam, fun and farm animals

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, the Biloxi Town Green was packed for the city’s annual Fall Foam Festival.

Although the foam area quickly turned into a mud pile, that didn’t stop some kids from getting wild. Over on the main stage, children one-by-one flaunted their best Halloween costumes for the spotlight.

“This is our first time here and we’re really enjoying ourselves,” said Barbara Mills from McLain. “The kids are enjoying their selves. It was a blessing to be here.”

More kids could be spotted enjoying several bounce houses and a mobile petting zoo, which brought farm animals to the families.

Several vendors set up across the Town Green, passing out candy to trick-or-treaters for about two hours of the festival.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.