WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Biloxi’s annual Fall Foam Festival brings foam, fun and farm animals

Although the foam area quickly turned into a mud pile, that didn’t stop some kids from getting wild.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, the Biloxi Town Green was packed for the city’s annual Fall Foam Festival.

Although the foam area quickly turned into a mud pile, that didn’t stop some kids from getting wild. Over on the main stage, children one-by-one flaunted their best Halloween costumes for the spotlight.

“This is our first time here and we’re really enjoying ourselves,” said Barbara Mills from McLain. “The kids are enjoying their selves. It was a blessing to be here.”

More kids could be spotted enjoying several bounce houses and a mobile petting zoo, which brought farm animals to the families.

Several vendors set up across the Town Green, passing out candy to trick-or-treaters for about two hours of the festival.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Devin Schwartz, 25
Bay St. Louis man arrested, charged for uncle’s murder
Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Two-vehicle accident leads to collision with building at Edgewater Village
Former Miss Mississippi USA and Hurley native Bailey Anderson, now Bailey Garriga, married her...
WATCH: Former Miss Mississippi gets married at White House Hotel, with Lee Greenwood as special performer
Drivers are advised to find an alternate route while repairs are being done.
I-110 to undergo temporary and overnight lane closure due to repairs starting on Sunday

Latest News

One arrest was made, and charges are pending.
Two officers exposed to narcotics at hotel in Pascagoula
St. Martin native and Samford baseball coach Tony David returns to the coast as his Bulldogs...
Tony David returns to coast as Samford, SE Louisiana faceoff at MGM Park
According to officials, the incident took place at Hilton Garden Inn off Highway 90 in...
Two officers exposed to narcotics at hotel in Pascagoula
Big cool down coming this week
Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast