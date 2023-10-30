WLOX Careers
2 people dead after apparent murder-suicide in Gautier, police say

After police arrived and rang the doorbell, they heard a gunshot from inside.
After police arrived and rang the doorbell, they heard a gunshot from inside.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide Monday afternoon.

According to Chief David Bever, an officer responded to a welfare concern at a house in the 1700 block of Pat Drive.

After police arrived and rang the doorbell, they heard a gunshot from inside. Other units responded and they forced entry into the home.

Chief Bever says officers found a man in the living room with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a woman on the floor in another room. Both people were deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this, please call the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486.

