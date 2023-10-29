WLOX Careers
Two Vicksburg firefighters dead after crash on Interstate 20

From left to right: Jarod Squire, Firefighter/Paramedic and Derico Davis, Firefighter/EMT.
From left to right: Jarod Squire, Firefighter/Paramedic and Derico Davis, Firefighter/EMT.(Office of Mayor George Flaggs, Jr.)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Vicksburg Fire Department firefighters are dead after a fatal crash on Interstate 20 early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. on I-20 at the Clay Street Exit in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones tells WLBT that the two were in a red corvette, when witnesses said the vehicle took the exit and lost control of the car.

The vehicle occupied by the two firefighters then struck a light pole and caught on fire.

Chief Jones says that Firefighter and Paramedic Jarod Squire, who started in December 2020, and Firefighter and EMT Derico Davis, who started with the Fire Department in November of 2022, were the two involved in the crash.

The Board of Alderman for the City of Vicksburg has released the following statement:

