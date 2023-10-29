WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Two-vehicle accident leads to collision with building at Edgewater Village

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders are on the scene following an accident at Edgewater Village in Biloxi.

According to Capt. Grandver Everett with Biloxi PD, two vehicles were involved in the incident.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident.
Two vehicles were involved in the incident.(WLOX)
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.(WLOX)

Drivers of both vehicles only suffered minor injuries; damage to the building can be seen between El Saltillo and SweetGrass Dispensary.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Miss Mississippi USA and Hurley native Bailey Anderson, now Bailey Garriga, married her...
WATCH: Former Miss Mississippi gets married at White House Hotel, with Lee Greenwood as special performer
According to Mississippi Power’s outage map, the area experiencing outages begins just west of...
UPDATE: Power restored to all Mississippi Power customers in Gulfport
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Gubernatorial candidates throw punches from the podium at annual Hobnob forum
Gubernatorial candidates throw punches from the podium at annual Hobnob forum
Tempest Ariana Martin, 20 of Diamondhead, was arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to...
911 dispatcher arrested for trafficking drugs into Hancock County, officials say

Latest News

People filled the banks of the Vancleave Bayou and enjoyed fresh fish for lunch.
Inaugural Poticaw Swamp Stomp raises funds for dock renovations
St. Augustine Seminary was established 100 years ago. Saturday, many gathered to celebrate just...
St. Augustine Seminary celebrates 100 years, rich history
The Biloxi police and fire departments hosted their joint annual Community Festival Against...
Nearly all units respond to Biloxi police, fire teams' joint fall festival
People filled the banks of the Vancleave Bayou and enjoyed fresh fish for lunch.
Inaugural Poticaw Swamp Stomp raises funds for dock renovations