Two-vehicle accident leads to collision with building at Edgewater Village

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders are on the scene following an accident at Edgewater Village in Biloxi.

According to Capt. Grandver Everett with Biloxi PD, two vehicles were involved in the incident.

Drivers of both vehicles only suffered minor injuries; damage to the building can be seen between El Saltillo and SweetGrass Dispensary.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

