Two officers exposed to narcotics at hotel in Pascagoula

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two officers with Pascagoula PD are being treated after being exposed to an unknown drug on Sunday.

According to officials, the incident took place at Hilton Garden Inn off Highway 90 in Pascagoula.

The two officers are alert and reported to be okay at this time; further testing will reveal what drug they were exposed to. One arrest was made, and charges are pending.

The hotel is continuing operations as normal.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

