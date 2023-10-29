Thousands attend Flint Creek trick or treat event at campgrounds

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Costumes, candy and frights — that’s what Halloween weekend provided to trick-or-treaters at Flint Creek’s campgrounds, an event that welcomes over a thousand people for years.

“People have been renting out cabins. I have one family that rented 10 cabins and have been doing it every year since 1995,” said Michael Clark.

Clark is the new park manager for Flint Creek. He says he and his crew worked on this event since July with the goal of providing a safe environment for families to enjoy trick or treating.

“We have security in every campground. They’re being monitored,” said Clark. “All moving traffic as far as motorized vehicles are shut down in the campgrounds. It’s foot traffic only so it’s a safe place for the kids to trick or treat.”

While this may be Clark’s first event at the campground, it’s nothing new to some campers.

“I love Halloween. Every bit of it,” said Tanna Breland.

Tanna and Brandon Breland are frequent guests of the park. For eight years, they created a haunted walking trail for trick-or-treaters with the help of friends and family. They do this for both their love of the spooky season and the park.

“We usually come sometimes in the summer, spring break and Halloween,” said Breland. “It’s just relaxing and peaceful and made some really great friends up here.”

Both Clark and the Brelands say any event at Flint Creek will always be a great one for them because of the memories they share.

“You know every year people tell us they come back to see what we added, and it makes my heart happy because I love it and want other people to love it and I do it because everybody loves it,” said Breland.

“I was raised right up the road in Forest County, and we spent most of our summer’s down here skiing at the water park and all. It’s home to me and I want to carry on the legacy and get bigger and better every year,” said Clark.

