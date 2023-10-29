Special Olympics of Mississippi hosts flag football and cheer competition in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While college teams in the SEC, SWAC, and Sun Belt hit the gridiron to play for a conference win, other teams hit the field to compete for a gold medal and so much more.

Saturday, the Special Olympics of Mississippi hosted a flag football and cheer competition at Jackson State University.

This platform gave people a chance from all over the Magnolia State to show off their skills and compete for a gold medal to show that disabilities or not, everyone is more alike than they are different.

“So, the mission of Special Olympics is centered around inclusion, on and off the playing field,” Monica Daniels, President and CEO of Special Olympics Mississippi, said. “The initial concept was to bring individuals together through sport, because if you can get people together on a playing field, whether cheer team or a football team… then when they see each other in the hall, or a college campus, or even in the grocery store; they’re much more likely to approach one another and feel comfortable. It’s all about dismantling the idea that we are that different when we’re actually much more alike.”

For parents like Jan Morgan, opportunities like this are a necessity and always put a smile on her son’s face.

“Oh, my goodness. Benjamin is so excited to be out here,” she said. “You would think he was really competing for gold in the Olympics because it’s that important to him to be a part of something and a team... and the Special Olympics has allowed that to happen.

“If we did not have events like this my son wouldn’t have anything to do and until Special Olympics came along, he didn’t have a place, he didn’t fit,” she continued. “Now, he does, and things like this need to continue.”

