Inaugural Poticaw Swamp Stomp raises funds for dock renovations

Saturday, music from Jimmy Buffett and others played over the first ever Poticaw Swamp Stomp.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, music from Jimmy Buffett and others played over the first ever Poticaw Swamp Stomp.

People filled the banks of the Vancleave Bayou and enjoyed fresh fish for lunch. Tickets were $10, with proceeds going towards the improvement of Poticaw Landing.

“Mr. Jerry Lee owns all of this property and has for years, but he’s passed away and now his grandson, Blake Kelly is kind of managing affairs around here,” said organizer Wake Inabinette. “Great people, so we’re just trying to do a benefit, make a little bit of money to fix up the docks in the launching ramps so everybody can enjoy it.

The Swamp Stomp, which took place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., also included raffles and door prizes.

