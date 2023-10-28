WLOX Careers
Warm this weekend. Cool by Halloween.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
You may see some patchy dense fog this morning, but it should clear out by midday today. It’s going to be another warm and humid afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. A stray shower will be possible, but many of us will stay completely dry.

Patchy fog will be possible again overnight tonight, and we’ll only cool down into the mid to upper 60s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be warm and humid again with highs in the low to mid 80s. Just like today, a stray shower will be possible. Most of Monday will be warm and humid with highs in the low 80s.

However, a strong cold front will sweep through that evening and overnight that night. It will turn much, much cooler by Halloween! It’ll be windy, too. Highs on Halloween will only reach the low to mid 60s. A few showers are possible, but any rain will be light. Trick-or-treating that evening will be chilly and breezy. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s by Wednesday morning! Wednesday afternoon will be cool and dry with highs in the 60s. We’ll be back in the 30s and 40s by Thursday morning. We’ll keep an eye out for frost potential for inland areas. Stay tuned!

In the tropics, there are no threats to the Gulf Coast. Tropical Storm Tammy remains out in the Atlantic, and it will stay out to sea. There is another disturbance in the Caribbean that has a low chance for development over the next few days.

