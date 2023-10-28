St. Augustine Seminary celebrates 100 years, rich history

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Augustine Seminary was established 100 years ago. Today, many gathered to celebration just that.

St. Augustine Seminary is a historical site not only for the Catholic Church but also the United States as a whole.

“St. Augustine was founded as the first seminary to train Black men for the priesthood in the United States,” said Jim Schott, local historian. “That’s important because if it didn’t start here, it wouldn’t have happened.”

The immigrant priests arrived in 1905 and were members of the Society of the Divine Word, according to Schott. They quickly established successful schools for the Black communities, however, something wasn’t working.

“The Black communities sent their kids to school, they were great opportunities, but they didn’t convert, they didn’t become Catholic,” he said. “And so the Orders realized, ‘We’re not going to be successful unless we have Black clergy’.”

St. Augustine seminary eventually closed in 1957 due to ongoing financial pressure, a decline in candidates for the priesthood, and cultural and social changes. Schott said this didn’t stop the continuation of sharing its purpose with the world.

“Their story is one of faith and courage and also working with those who were less fortunate, who didn’t have equality and justice,” said Schott. “And that’s the unique part, I think, of the gospel message of Jesus.”

Chairman of the Centennial committee, Cary Trapani, said being able to live out your faith freely is what the celebration is all about.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to come and express their faith for the love of God,” he said. “To have that 100 years ag, here in this place, is just amazing.”

Today, St. Augustine Seminary exists as a historical Catholic site that hosts many retreats and houses retired clergy.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.