Nearly all units respond to Biloxi police, fire teams’ joint fall festival

The Biloxi police and fire departments hosted their joint annual Community Festival Against...
The Biloxi police and fire departments hosted their joint annual Community Festival Against Crime at Point Cadet Plaza Saturday.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi police and fire departments hosted their joint annual Community Festival Against Crime at Point Cadet Plaza Saturday.

First responders took advantage of the light, airy fall weather Saturday by taking the time to connect with residents on a much more laid-back scene their used to.

Teams from both departments staged demonstrations and displays in an effort to teach the public about the tools they use on the job and ways they can help make their own neighborhoods safer.

“Not only do we have vendors set up out here, but we also have a lot of our specialized units here,” Police Chief John Miller told WLOX. “We have our SRT team. We have our Bomb Squad. We have our K-9′s.”

The event also included a barbeque, music, games, bounce houses, t-shirts and more: all for free.

“It’s important to be able to meet the public and for people to see what we actually do,” Chief Miller said. “They can see where their tax-payer dollars are spent on some of the equipment out here that we have.”

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers was on site to meet the community, as well as the Mississippi Center for Justice, Back the Blue and more.

“I’ve met everybody, and I mean everybody here,” young kid Preston Fowl said, while sporting a Sparklight t-shirt at the cable company’s own information booth.

The event continues until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

