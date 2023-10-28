WLOX Careers
Knights of Pythias Hall receives historical marker in Gulfport

The effort to preserve the decades-old building comes after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 when the building received significant damage.(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the city of Gulfport celebrated a historical marker being installed in the community.

Dozens of city leaders and members came together to witness the Knights of Pythias receive a marker sign. The hall was established in the community in the 1930s and has become a centerpiece of African-American history.

Handsboro Mississippi City Civic Organization and the Mississippi Department of Archives and History are on a mission to help restore the space. The first step was to present a marker, according to Handsboro vice president, Terence McBride.

“It’s a long process to actually put a building in a historical connotation for the state of Mississippi,” says McBride. “One of the things you have to do is get a historical marker. Today that’s what his ceremony is all about receiving a historical marker so we can move further into the process of getting funding to restore the building and also make it a historical structure.”

The building served as a meeting facility for a multitude of African-American Societies, churches, political rallies, and community feedings. Long-time Handsboro member, Patricia Harvey recalls visiting the hall in her youth.

Patricia Harvey, Handsboro Mississippi City Civic Organization Member: “I am very excited about the historical marker because I have lived in this community all my life. The essence of this building and these grounds meant so much to so many people. I grew up in this community and I came to this KP Hall when I was a little girl with my aunt because we were one of the secret societies that met here at the time. So, I’ve been here a long time.”

The effort to preserve the decades-old building comes after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 when the building received significant damage. The cost to restore the property sits at an estimated $1.2 million dollars.

To restore the hall, McBride estimates the cost to be around $1.2 million dollars. To donate, you can go to the organization’s website at www.handscoms.org.

