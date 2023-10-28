I-110 to undergo temporary and overnight lane closure due to repairs starting on Sunday

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced on Friday that the right lanes of I-110 from Rodriguez St. to the drawbridge will be undergoing sign truss repair and installation early Sunday morning until Monday morning.

The right lanes of I-110 in both directions from Rodriguez St. to the drawbridge will be closed Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., followed by the closure of all lanes of I-110 in both directions between Rodriguez St. and U.S. 90 from 11 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and be alert for roadside crews during the closure period.

For more information, please visit MDOTtraffic.com.

