WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Apartment solar energy system drastically cuts tenants’ power bills

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High energy bills aren’t a pain for residents of one Jackson apartment building thanks to solar energy.

Power from the sun is cutting their electricity bills thanks to an environmentally conscious property owner.

“It is definitely a cost-saving form of energy,” said Daren Washington.

The IT Specialist uses a lot of electricity at his apartment at 805 Madison in Belhaven. His average power bill was about $180.00 a month until January. That’s when a solar power system was installed by the property owner.

Washington’s electric bill dropped 40 percent.

“With the $72.00 we have an extra date night, but yeah it means you can save money,” said Washington. “You can probably put that extra money I know inflation is going crazy right now. You can put that money to the side and get some extra groceries.”

Jennifer Welch installed the Allume SolShare system at the 10-unit complex to reduce the carbon energy load and provide more affordable housing.

The Jackson native invested $60,000.00 and received a $6,500.00 rebate from Entergy. The Belhaven resident also obtained a small interest loan from the Mississippi Development Authority.

“I’m in a partnership with Entergy. It decreases their Entergy bill every month,” said Welch. “The tenant is going to benefit from a lower power bill which is going to allow them to stay in their apartment and pay rent consistently.”

Welch said this is the second Allume Solar installation in the United States. In January 2024, a full year of data from this case study will provide specifics on savings to tenants.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Miss Mississippi USA and Hurley native Bailey Anderson, now Bailey Garriga, married her...
WATCH: Former Miss Mississippi gets married at White House Hotel, with Lee Greenwood as special performer
According to Mississippi Power’s outage map, the area experiencing outages begins just west of...
UPDATE: Power restored to all Mississippi Power customers in Gulfport
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
LIVE: Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Gubernatorial candidates throw punches from the podium at annual Hobnob forum
Gubernatorial candidates throw punches from the podium at annual Hobnob forum
Tempest Ariana Martin, 20 of Diamondhead, was arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to...
911 dispatcher arrested for trafficking drugs into Hancock County, officials say

Latest News

If you're planning to head out this weekend, there's some roadwork to keep in mind while driving.
I-110 to undergo closure for repairs
Drivers are advised to find an alternate route while repairs are being done.
I-110 to undergo temporary and overnight lane closure due to repairs starting on Sunday
Warm this weekend. Cool by Halloween.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Halloween lovers of all ages are welcome to come out for the fun!
Mary C O'Keefe hosting Halloween event