UPDATE: Power restored to all Mississippi Power customers in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Power has restored power to all customers after a large power outage in Gulfport Friday morning.

At its worst, more than 3,000 customers were without power in an area beginning just west of Highway 49 and stretching to just east of Hewes Avenue.

One area experiencing outages stretched as far north as the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.

We are working to learn what caused the outage.

