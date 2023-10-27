Subject identified in MBI death investigation in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway in Laurel after an incident left one person dead Friday.

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall has confirmed the identity of the deceased as 20-year-old Corderrius Williams. Hall said Williams’ body has been sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab in Biloxi for an autopsy.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which is leading the investigation, says an incident happened that involved the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. JCSD, along with the Laurel Police Department, were responding to the incident on the 2700 block of North 5th Avenue.

MBI says the incident was not an officer-involved shooting, and no law enforcement members were harmed during the incident. The bureau also confirmed that there is no outstanding threat to the community.

A cause and manner of death will be determined after the autopsy, according to MBI.

More information will become available when updates are provided.

