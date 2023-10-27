WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Subject identified in MBI death investigation in Laurel

Authorities say the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been notified of the investigation...
Authorities say the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been notified of the investigation and are on their way to the scene.(Allen Brewer)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway in Laurel after an incident left one person dead Friday.

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall has confirmed the identity of the deceased as 20-year-old Corderrius Williams. Hall said Williams’ body has been sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab in Biloxi for an autopsy.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which is leading the investigation, says an incident happened that involved the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. JCSD, along with the Laurel Police Department, were responding to the incident on the 2700 block of North 5th Avenue.

MBI says the incident was not an officer-involved shooting, and no law enforcement members were harmed during the incident. The bureau also confirmed that there is no outstanding threat to the community.

A cause and manner of death will be determined after the autopsy, according to MBI.

More information will become available when updates are provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Tempest Ariana Martin, 20 of Diamondhead, was arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to...
911 dispatcher arrested for trafficking drugs into Hancock County, officials say
Maurice Bryant, coordinator of Black Spring Break weekend, shares concerns about new...
Promoters respond to the Biloxi City Council special events ordinance
“Our primary focus at Singing River is, and always will be, the wellbeing of our patients and...
Jackson Co. Board of Supervisors, FMOLHS announce decision to terminate negotiations
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner

Latest News

The Small Business Development Center of Mississippi put on the seminar to give them a better...
Business owners attend seminar for tips on starting, growing a business
Mississippi Power signed an agreement with the Pascagoula-Gautier School District on Friday to...
Mississippi Power partners with Pascagoula-Gautier schools for lineman classes
Motivational speaker Emma Benoit speaks to crowd of high school students on mental health...
Speaker visits Pascagoula High to advocate for change in mental health discussions
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
In recent years, dressing like a witch in October has been added to a list of things to do.
In Their Shoes: Witches in October