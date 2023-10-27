Scholar Athlete of the Week: Bay High’s Aiden Boudrou

Bay St. Louis, Miss. (WLOX) - Aiden Boudrou is not your everyday high school student.

The Bay High junior is a star soccer player on the reigning state champion boys’soccer team while also taking dual college classes at PRCC.

“It’s not the easiest thing,” said Boudrou. “I take honors, I take AP, I take a DC. It’s not easy to balance that. I play club in Birmingham, train every day, school every day. It’s not easy if you take regular classes. It’s still difficult, but the challenge isn’t as high if you took honors or AP and stuff like that.”

As a sophomore a year ago, Boudrou scored the game-winning goal in the 4A state championship game, propelling the Tigers to the win and awarding him the MVP.

“Leading up to it, everybody was so hyped, like South State. Everybody was just we were hoping we’d get there. When we got there, we were kind of lax. But when the final hit, it was like we couldn’t believe it, man. Everybody was running, hugging tears. It was awesome.”

With his eyes set on playing soccer at the next level, the Bay High striker isn’t sure where he wants to attend college but knows the field he wants to go in.

“Something in the medical field. Looking at physician assistant, things like that. Medical field, it really depends on where soccer brings me, what offers I get, what looks I get.”

“Boudrou credits his coaches, friends, and family for where he is today, but one person stands out above the rest.

“My Dad’s always motivated me. He’s always told me that whatever I do, however I reach my potential, whether I do it or not, it’s on me. All the cards are laid out for me, I just got to play them.”

