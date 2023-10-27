Pearl River CC Volleyball set to host Region 23 tournament

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pearl River volleyball program is only in its fifth season, but in those five years, it’s been no stranger to postseason play.

Now, they’re adding in another milestone as they get ready to host the Region 23 tournament this weekend for the first time ever.

The team boasted a 6-1 conference record to earn the number one seed ahead of a 21-12 regular season record.

The Wildcats have a host of coast talent, including head coach Haley Chatham who led the Vancleave volleyball team for five years, and former D’Iberville Warrior Sammie Smith among many others.

They say home-court advantage was a major factor in the regular season and they’ll have to continue to capitalize on it in the postseason.

“When we get a crowd in here it is loud and packed,” said Chatham. “There’s people on the balcony and on floor level. It makes a huge difference, everyone that comes here tells us what a great environment we have and how much fun it is to play here.”

“Home court advantage is major, we have the best fans ever,” said Smith. “They really support us and help us win games. We’ve worked really hard to be in this spot where we can host so we’re super excited.

“Playing at home is really important,” added sophomore setter and Auburn, Alabama native Delany Sisson. “Especially here, all of our friends and family can come, even my parents can come so that’s super exciting. Our parents and fans have a huge impact on us.”

The Wildcats tip off against Northeast on Friday; the winner of that game will play the winner of Northwest and Itawamba for the region championship on Saturday.

