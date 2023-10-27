Mississippi Power partners with Pascagoula-Gautier schools for lineman classes

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Power signed an agreement with the Pascagoula-Gautier School District on Friday to introduce high school students to energy-related career fields.

“Line workers, in general, are extremely important because, basically, we’re the first five percent of the economy. Energy powers everything that we do,” Matt Fall with Mississippi Power told WLOX. “We’re just really excited about the partnership. I’m excited for these kids’ futures, and I’m excited to develop them and make them into great employees.”

Fall is the Jackson-area manager. He said his team has designed coursework to incorporate into the district’s existing “CTE” program, which is a hands-on, industry-focused training course for students.

Part of the alliance, the energy giant also promises to fund the class expenses like materials, tools and other resources needed.

According to Fall, the new instruction starts with basic knowledge and safety.

“The number-one thing to Mississippi Power is that we do everything safely,” he said. “And so, us being able to be involved with that curriculum development, it makes them better employees for us in the future.”

CTE instructor Darick Thompson said the powerline class will open next semester to third-year students of the program.

“It’s a blessful thing that we have industry partners like Mississippi Power and those that come in and see the potential in a program and are willing to donate and invest – not in just invest in the program but invest in these kids,” Thompson said.

The Pascagoula-Gautier School District claims to boast the most career offerings in the state.

