Friday’s Forecast

Today has brought a mix of sun and clouds. There’s only a slight chance for a passing shower. So, most of us will probably stay dry. Temps have reached the warm 80s and that’s where they’ll stay this afternoon. Warm 80s this weekend too. Then, a significant cooldown is expected next week as a Monday cold front brings chilly and breezy weather for Halloween Tuesday. After that, signs continue to point to the possibility of morning frost on Wednesday mainly in north Mississippi and Thursday in all of of Mississippi, even right here in parts of South Mississippi. On the mornings of Wednesday and Thursday, temps may hit the chilly lower 40s on the coast... and perhaps some colder 30s mainly for more inland areas north of I-10. South Mississippi’s risk for frost and perhaps even freezing conditions is not zero next Thursday.

