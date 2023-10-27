City of Wiggins’ fall festivities unite community in spooktacular celebration

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday afternoon, the City of Wiggins went all in with outdoor fall festivities.

Downtown streets were packed with creatures trick-or-treating from storefront to storefront, including fictional characters from movies, small-size superheroes, animals walking about as humans and even haunting monsters.

“[The candy’s] just free, so I’m, like, I don’t have to beg my mom to buy candy for me all the time,” said Skye, one of many trick-or-treaters.

Children grabbed at candy until the police department’s annual “Stand Against Crime” program began in Blaylock Park.

“It gives the community a good chance to interact with the police, the fire, EMS people when it’s not a bad situation,” said Wiggins PD Chief Jeff Thomas.

The group passed out free burgers and hot dogs and even brought Barbie out the the yard. Games played on through the evening.

“We’re just getting started, because, after this, we’re going to the fair,” said Jairhina Allen.

To wrap up the night of fun, the Stone County Fair lit up for its first time of the season.

“We’ve been here for years, coming every year as a family, and we love getting the candy apples, fried pickles, going on all the rides, it’s just a very exciting time for the town,” said Miss Hospitality Stone County Sidney Brown.

“The rides are fun, but some of them are scary,” said fairgoer Hunter Bolton. “I’m just trying to be out here with friends and have fun, just checking out how it is so maybe I’ll want to come back.”

The Stone County Fair is open now until Saturday. New this year, you can catch an arts & crafts show underneath the arena on Friday.

