Center Stage Theater reopens after closing for renovations

It’s the first time the facility has gotten a facelift since 1975.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, Center Stage Theater opened its doors since closing for renovations earlier this year. It’s the first time the facility has gotten a facelift since 1975.

Mississippi Arts Commission funded a $105,000 grant toward the expansion. Representatives with Center Stage said they raised an additional $120,000 to cover building plans.

Inside, you’ll find a remodeled structure of the lobby and new ADA-accessible restrooms. The lobby was dedicated as the ‘Lori Sneed Lobby’ due to her and her family’s generosity to the arts.

Organizers said it’s a remarkable moment for the Gulf Coast and community.

“It’s a moment where everything is full circle, from Shorty being involved in the beginning and Lori with the lobby and open to more people. All of these fabulous people have donated money and there’s even more who aren’t on this list,” said Kennedy Miazza, Chairman of Center Stage Theater.

“This is our 50th year. We started on Cowan Road across from St. James in a converted garage, seriously. We moved here in 1990, and this is the first expansion of the building since then and renovation. It’s just really exciting,” said John Shorty Sneed.

Miazza also thanks renovation project manager, Sherri Lipscomb, for her role in writing the grant to the MAC.

She adds in the impeccable work of contractors, engineers, and crews who made the vision come to life.

“Deathtrap” is now live on the stage. Visit centerstagebiloxi.com for tickets and show times.

