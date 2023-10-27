WLOX Careers
Business owners attend seminar for tips on starting, growing a business


The Small Business Development Center of Mississippi put on the seminar to give them a better idea of how to build credit and even how to apply for a loan to start up your business.(WLOX)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, the Biloxi Civic Center was full of entrepreneurs looking to either start or grow their businesses with a little help.

“I had the opportunity to work with some really great partners between Legacy Business League, Hancock Whitney and some of my team members from across the state to pitch in and help with the event,” said LaShaundra McCarty.

McCarty is the Small Business Development Center director. She says this event is an important one for her because she is also a business owner and wants to help others like her succeed.

“I understand very well what that feels like where you’re praying for that next client to come through,” said McCarty “And sometimes people can’t do what they can with their businesses because they don’t have capital or started off bootstrapping and never transitioned out of that mindset.”

McCarty says when she is advising a new entrepreneur, she tells them it’s important to not only have good credit when applying for a loan but also to be patient.

“When you first open that business you’re going to put a lot of money to get it established even if it’s something small and home-based, it’s still going to be an amount of capital and time to get it started off,” said McCarty. “The more room you give yourself for the business to grow the better.”

McCarty says the one thing she wants business owners to know is to keep pushing even when everything isn’t what you thought it would be.

“Sometimes people don’t understand that businesses grow. You may start off in your kitchen and grow to having a food truck, a restaurant and a franchise,” said McCarty. “You don’t always start at the franchise. If they can get that they will walk away with gold. Sometimes you start small, but it doesn’t have to stay that way.”

If you would like to know more about being a small business owner in Mississippi, head over to the state’s small business website: Mississippi | U.S. Small Business Administration (sba.gov)

