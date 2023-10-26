WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least 4 men, attorney general says

A woman was indicted after four out of five of her alleged victims died of overdoses between...
A woman was indicted after four out of five of her alleged victims died of overdoses between December 2022 and June 2023 and one man survived, authorities said.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press and SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman has been indicted on murder charges in the deaths of at least four men in the capital city of Columbus, the Ohio Attorney General said Wednesday, though investigators believe there are more victims.

Rebecca Auborn, a 33-year-old from Columbus, is accused of meeting men for sex before fatally drugging them and then robbing them, state Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement.

A message seeking comment was left with her attorney Thursday. The Columbus Division of Police declined to comment further on the investigation.

“Don’t buy sex in Ohio – it ruins lives and could cost you yours,” Yost said in a statement.

Four out of five of Auborn’s alleged victims died of overdoses between December 2022 and June 2023 and one man survived, authorities said, but they did not identify the victims.

She already had been indicted and pled not guilty in September to murder and drug-related charges in the January overdose of one of the men.

Auborn is currently being held in Franklin County jail, and an arraignment is scheduled for Friday.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the attorney general’s office, and investigators are focusing on her activities in northeast Columbus between between December of last year and August 2023 as they search for more possible victims.

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Tempest Ariana Martin, 20 of Diamondhead, was arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to...
911 dispatcher arrested for trafficking drugs into Hancock County, officials say
Maurice Bryant, coordinator of Black Spring Break weekend, shares concerns about new...
Promoters respond to the Biloxi City Council special events ordinance
Former Miss Mississippi USA and Hurley native Bailey Anderson, now Bailey Garriga, married her...
WATCH: Former Miss Mississippi gets married at White House Hotel, with Lee Greenwood as special performer
“Our primary focus at Singing River is, and always will be, the wellbeing of our patients and...
Jackson Co. Board of Supervisors, FMOLHS announce decision to terminate negotiations

Latest News

Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's...
2 boaters plead guilty in connection to Alabama riverfront brawl
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning home run...
García’s HR in 11th, Seager’s tying shot in 9th rally Rangers past Arizona 6-5 in Series opener
Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard.
Bear attacks security guard inside Colorado hotel
People reported seeing the bear in the kitchen before the guard went to investigate.
Caught on camera: Bear attacks security guard
Protesters gather at Grand Central Terminal during a rally calling for a ceasefire between...
NYC protesters demand Israeli cease-fire, at least 200 detained after filling Grand Central station