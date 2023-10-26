WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

US Judge Biggers, who ruled on funding for Black universities in Mississippi, dies at 88

Two of the biggest cases Judge Neal Biggers handled as a federal judge involved racial...
Two of the biggest cases Judge Neal Biggers handled as a federal judge involved racial disparities in state university funding and prayer in school.(Jon Sullivan)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Funeral services were being held Wednesday for longtime U.S. District Judge Neal Brooks Biggers Jr. of Mississippi, who issued significant rulings about prayer in public schools and funding of historically Black universities.

Biggers died Oct. 15 at his home in Oxford. He was 88.

Services were being held in Corinth, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.

Biggers was a Corinth native and served in the Navy before earning his law degree. He was elected as prosecuting attorney in Alcorn County, where Corinth is located; and as district attorney for part of northeast Mississippi. He was later elected as a state circuit judge.

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan nominated Biggers to serve as a federal judge for the Northern District of Mississippi.

Two of the biggest cases Biggers handled as a federal judge involved racial disparities in state university funding and prayer in school.

In the 1970s racial disparities case, Black plaintiffs argued that Mississippi was maintaining a dual and unequal system of higher education with predominantly white universities receiving more money than historically Black ones. In 2002, Biggers ordered the state to put an additional $503 million over several years into the three historically Black universities — Jackson State, Alcorn State and Mississippi Valley State.

In the 1990s, a mom sued her children’s school district in Pontotoc County, where prayers and Christian devotionals were said over the intercom. Biggers ruled in 1996 that the practices violated the Constitution’s prohibition on government establishment of religion.

Biggers served as chief judge for the Northern District of Mississippi for two years before he took senior status in 2000. He remained a senior district judge until his death.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Tempest Ariana Martin, 20 of Diamondhead, was arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to...
911 dispatcher arrested for trafficking drugs into Hancock County, officials say
Maurice Bryant, coordinator of Black Spring Break weekend, shares concerns about new...
Promoters respond to the Biloxi City Council special events ordinance
“Our primary focus at Singing River is, and always will be, the wellbeing of our patients and...
Jackson Co. Board of Supervisors, FMOLHS announce decision to terminate negotiations
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner

Latest News

The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Summer clothes this weekend and winter clothes next week
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast
Joining us is co-owner, Matthew Pipper and Executive Chef, Aaron Yarbrough.
In the Kitchen with Mangiamo Italian Restaurant
Get ready to join 100 Men Hall in Bay St Louis for a celebration of Day of the Dead.
Happening November 2: Day of the Dead at 100 Men Hall
It's a big weekend leading into Halloween! More than 400 witches will take over downtown Ocean...
Happening Saturday: Witches Ride of Ocean Springs