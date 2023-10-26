Warm, humid & breezy

It was another breezy, warm, and humid day today. Only a few, light showers today, which was not much help for our drought situation. Overall, our weather pattern stays warm and humid for the rest of the week and through the weekend.

A strong cold front is going to turn Halloween night into a chilly night. This cold front will bring a significant cooldown. It will be turning colder & breezy on Halloween Tuesday thanks to a cold front next week. Trick-or-treating could have chilly temps next Tuesday evening! And signs continue to point to the possibility of frost next Thursday morning, perhaps right here in parts of South Mississippi.

Right after Halloween it looks possible for temps to hit the chilly 40s on the coast and some colder 30s inland, areas north of I-10.

