Thursday’s Forecast

Another breezy and warm day today with afternoon highs reaching the 80s. Like yesterday, the air is moist enough to allow for a few spotty rain showers. If we see any rain at all today, it should be brief and light. So, not much help for our drought situation. Overall, our weather pattern stays warm for the rest of the week as well as into the Hallow-eekend. Then, turning cooler & breezy on Halloween Tuesday thanks to a cold front next week. Trick-or-treating could have chilly temps next Tuesday evening! Also, will there be morning frost next Wednesday & Thursday in parts of Mississippi? It’s too early to know for sure but it does look possible. Either way, looks likely that a chilly pattern is on the way as October ends and November begins! We’ll know more details in the days to come as we fine tune the forecast. So, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.