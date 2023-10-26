Texas man pleads guilty after arrest on I-10 leads to discovery of 22 kilograms of cocaine

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, 44-year-old Donald Lamont Griffin of Hutto, Texas pled guilty on drug charges after his arrest last year led to the discovery of 22 kilograms of cocaine.

Griffin’s arrest took place on November 7, 2022 after a deputy with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office stopped him for a traffic violation on I-10. During the stop, the deputy requested a police K-9, which alerted officials to the cocaine.

He pled guilty to the following charges:

conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, one count

possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, one count

Griffin now faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison.

The case was investigated by the DEA and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose is prosecuting the case.

