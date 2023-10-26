WLOX Careers
State websites down, officials working to correct issues

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve recently tried logging onto a state website, chances are you’ve been encountering some issues.

Wednesday, an official with the Mississippi Homeland Security confirmed that a statewide network outage is impacting state websites, networks and phones.

The state’s Information Technology Services are currently working to identify the problem. According to Sen. Scott DeLano, the issue lies within part of the data system located in Jackson.

Officials expect the websites to be back online within the next few hours.

