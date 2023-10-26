Singing River Health System sale negotiations halted due to timing concerns

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Timing is everything; in the case of the sale of Singing River Health System, it’s the reason negotiations were terminated with the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System out of Louisiana.

The decision was made Wednesday after meetings between the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, the Singing River Health Board of Trustees and hospital employees.

“We recommended that we terminate the [Request for Proposal],” said Ken Taylor, Jackson County Board of Supervisors President. “After discussion, the hospital system agreed with it and then the county actually terminated the RFP, and here we are.”

“We are concerned with the timing right now in the healthcare industry,” Taylor added. “Due diligence is what really made us terminate the RFP. With so much due diligence, we could not see the end of negotiations. We could not see a positive outcome for the hospital, for the county, so that’s basically the reason we terminated.”

While one may assume the next step is finding another suitable buyer for SRHS, Taylor says this is not the case.

“What we plan to do is get a small group of individuals from the hospital, the Board of Trustees and Supervisors and work together to figure out a strategic direction we need to go,” he explains. “Our biggest concern is timing.”

As for the 3,500 to 4,000 SRHS employees, chief medical officer Rand Roth says it’s business as usual.

“We’ve always continued to work hard,” Roth said. “Our goal has always been to be a self-sufficient, county-owned organization, so we’ve operated as if we’re going to remain under the county’s jurisdiction. For us moving forward, it’s the same song, next verse.”

Singing River and the board had been negotiating with FMOLHS since late March.

