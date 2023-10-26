Promoters respond to the Biloxi City Council special events ordinance

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A day after Biloxi city leaders passed a special event ordinance, Coast organizers are sharing their thoughts.

Promoters are discussing if the code will impact their future operations. Maurice Bryant, coordinator of Black Spring Break weekend, shares concerns about new regulations passed by the council.

“My only concern would be is, are we actually targeting the base problem,” Bryant said.

Bryant has concerns about what the city would qualify as a ‘special event.’

“Does that include baby showers? Spring Break? Cruising the Coast? Weddings? All these things will have to be questioned,” Bryant said.

City leaders created a five-tier system to determine the scale of an event. Fees start at $5,000 for level one and under $250 for a level five event.

Bryant agreed with the need to implement more structure to coastal activities, but there’s question as to what led to this decision.

“Biloxi hosts multiple events throughout the year, and I’m all for order, but I need to see what’s driving some of these ordinances,” Bryant said.

Public safety is the driving factor. Promoters will meet with special events coordinator, Captain Grandver Everett. He will then take the program plan to a committee made up of city employees for review.

We reached out to Woody Bailey with Cruising the Coast and Ronnie Tollar with Scraping the Coast. Both said the ruling won’t impact their events.

They add the only change in operations is the process and filing an application.

“I’ve always had an open door to work with the city as for letting them know what my event has going on,” Bryant said.

Bryant is in the works to host next year’s Black Spring Break and include regulations.

“Events from what I’m seeing are already being planned. We’re organizing to have a successful event,” Bryant said.

Ordinances passed by the council are effective immediately.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.