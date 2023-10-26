WLOX Careers
Project Lead the Way creating successful future for students

By Harper Robinson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Whether you’re interested in building robots or maybe using pencils as an electric conductor, Project Lead the Way has something for everyone.

Project Lead the Way (PLTW) is a classroom program for kids pre-k through high school that teaches all about STEM.

“We firmly believe that when students are prepared for STEM, they’re going to be more successful with their future careers, they’re going to be more successful with the academic classes they’re taking,” said PLTW Director of School Success Mississippi Aimee Brown.

One East Central High School student couldn’t agree more with Brown.

Kameryn Bardwell, senior, said that she never knew that she would identify with STEM, but now that she has for almost four years now, she’s learned skills that will stick with her forever.

“As I discovered what I wanted to do, I still could come back to those founding principles of identifying problems, brainstorming solutions, communicating with your team, finding the pros and cons,” said Bardwell.

Bardwell said she wants to study law after high school, which is only a semester away. Although it’s not STEM, she said PLTW helped her make that decision in a way that she never expected.

“What I’ve loved so much was the sense of identity I found with my team,” explained Bardwell. “Even though I never wanted to identify myself with STEM, I was able to do that because I had so many good friends on my team and we were so successful this past season winning the state championship for Mississippi.”

If you’re a student teetering on whether or not to try a PLTW course, Bardwell suggests you take the leap.

“Even if you’re not looking into STEM, there’s so much value you can learn from this program.”

For more information about PLTW and if your school currently utilizes PLTW and you’re interested in their grant program, you can visit pltw.org.

