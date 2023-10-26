WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say

Authorities said an investigation is being carried out to determine the 5-year-old's cause of death. (WTMJ, MILWAUKEE POLICE DEPT, CNN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Gray News) – Police in Wisconsin said they located the body of a 5-year-old child who had been missing since Wednesday afternoon in a dumpster.

The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee’s body was found on W. Vliet Street shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said an investigation is being carried out to determine Prince’s cause of death.

They also said a 27-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection with the case.

“The Milwaukee Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the family and everyone impacted by this tragedy,” the police department said in a release.

Anyone who may have any information related to this case is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Tempest Ariana Martin, 20 of Diamondhead, was arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to...
911 dispatcher arrested for trafficking drugs into Hancock County, officials say
Maurice Bryant, coordinator of Black Spring Break weekend, shares concerns about new...
Promoters respond to the Biloxi City Council special events ordinance
“Our primary focus at Singing River is, and always will be, the wellbeing of our patients and...
Jackson Co. Board of Supervisors, FMOLHS announce decision to terminate negotiations
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 of 8 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Authorities scour woods, water and homes on Day 2 of search for suspect in Maine mass shooting
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 30, 2023....
Lawyers spar over possibility of workers’ compensation for teacher who was shot by 6-year-old
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israeli army says ground forces are ‘expanding’ activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
Volunteer youth bowling coach and ‘hero’ bar manager are among the Maine shooting victims
FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, an exhibit shows Ivanka...
Donald Trump’s testimony is set Nov. 6 in civil fraud trial as judge says daughter also must testify