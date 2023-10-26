Marijuana dispensary provides informative expo

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - GreenWise Cannabis Company hosted a patient-awareness convention Wednesday by inviting the community out to a location near its Gulfport dispensary on Highway 49.

The company became the city’s first medical marijuana dispensary about four months ago but devoted the day to providing its space for education.

GreenWise also donated $500 to two military-based charities, which were not given in relation to medical marijuana but in support of each of their causes.

One check was presented to nonprofit organization, 5th Squad.

“All the money we raise stays in Mississippi and helps Mississippi veterans with immediate, life-sustaining needs,” 5th Squad Vice President Peter Griffin told WLOX.

5th Squad is a state-wide 510 (3)(c) founded by veterans that provides immediate housing, grocery and utility assistance for other veterans and their families in need. That includes some people in South Mississippi.

“They’ve provided a generous-enough donation that we can provide assistance to multiple veterans,” Griffin said.

GreenWise also donated $500 to Veteransville, which is based in Biloxi. The charity also helps connect service men and women to resources they need.

Executive Director Brandi Miles said she and her team are currently advocating for veteran benefits in the medical cannabis business.

“We’re starting to work with doctors to try to get visits for veterans for free,” Veteransville Executive Director Brandi Miles said.

That’s not all. She went on to say they are also pushing for free medical patient cards for all veterans.

The United States Department of Veteran Affairs does not recommend treating Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) with cannabis. Furthermore, according to the National Center for PTSD, some studies have shown it to be harmful.

“It’s just another option,” Miles said. “Some veterans like to stay on the man-made pills, but some want to go to more, you know, all-natural ways of living.”

Mississippians facing any of the conditions below are qualified to become a patient.

(Cancer, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, muscular dystrophy, Glaucoma, Spastic quadriplegia, HIV, AIDS, Hepatitis, ALS, Crohn’s disease, Ulcerative colitis, sickle-cell anemia, Alzheimer’s disease, agitation of dementia, PTSD, autism, pain refractory to appropriate opioid management, diabetic/peripheral neuropathy, spinal cord disease or severe injury, cachexia or wasting syndrome, chronic pain, seizures or severe and persistent muscle spasms, including, but not limited to, those characteristic of multiple sclerosis)

“There’s tons of people in Mississippi that have qualifying conditions, and chronic pain being one of them,” GreenWise Operations Director Randy Kirby said.

According to the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association (3MA), about 28,000 people are registered members of the state’s cannabis program.

3MA announced in a press release that a check will be presented to Armed Forces Veteran Don Bishop Thursday morning, which will then be donated to any military charity of his choice.

Griffin added, “I think it’s a great opportunity for businesses and agriculture to grow in the state of Mississippi. Any time that businesses and more funds and revenue and partnerships with organizations like mine can be made, then I think that’s always a good thing.”

