Jackson Co. Board of Supervisors, FMOLHS announce decision to terminate negotiations

The announcement comes after the selection of FMOLHS as a buyer in March.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors and the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System announced the mutual decision to terminate ongoing discussions regarding the potential sale of Singing River Health System.

The announcement comes after the selection of FMOLHS as a buyer in March. At the time, officials anticipated the purchase would become final in the fall.

READ: Buyer for Singing River Health System announced

“We remain resolute in our dedication to preserving SRHS’ exceptional legacy, which spans over eight decades,” said Ken Taylor, Board President.

“Our primary focus at Singing River is, and always will be, the wellbeing of our patients and the communities we serve,” said Laurin St. Pe, interim CEO of Singing River Health System. “We will continue to work closely with the Board of Supervisors to help us achieve our long-term goals and ensure our patients have the high-quality care they expect from Singing River.”

“Throughout the entire [Request for Proposal] process, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors and SRHS have been very engaging and clearly committed to delivering quality healthcare to the people of the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Richard R. Vath, MD, President and CEO of FMOLHS. “We have been quite impressed with SRHS and the County Board’s approach to their mission. At this unprecedented time of uncertainty in healthcare, we regret that both parties could not reach consensus. We wish the very best for Jackson County and SRHS in the future.”

