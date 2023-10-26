WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Filming underway on police crime drama pilot set in Jackson

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cameras are rolling on a police drama based on the capital city.

Jackson filmmaker Curtis Nichouls is at it again, this time creating a TV crime drama series. The movie producer is currently working on the pilot for “The Warrant Unit.”

Thursday, at Jackson Police headquarters, actors and producers were figuring out movement and positions in the burglary department. Writer-Director Curtis Nichouls filmed, “A Day to Die” here in 2021.

Now he’s shooting the pilot for the fictional television series “The Warrant Unit.”

“We have I would say three a list actors,” said Nichouls. “One has been nominated for an Oscar, can’t mention the name and a few actors that we’ve worked with in the past. Some worked here in Jackson, and they love Jackson.”

For one day detective offices will be transformed for the crime drama.

The third-floor room was mostly cleared for filming. Production Designer Dr. Nadia Bodie-Smith is preparing to fill the cleared desk with papers and family pictures of the characters playing detectives in the pilot.

“I’m setting their space so it looks like they’re lived in,” said Bodie-Smith. “It’s my job working with the directors and producers to show their human side.”

“I’ll be playing a detective,” said Kilvin Griffin.

Just a few years ago the Jackson native was a disabled Navy vet. Now, he is an actor in “The Warrant Unit” and a location handler.

“Never give up on your dreams. Never,” said Griffin. “If you’ve got a talent in the film industry whether it set design, wardrobe, makeup it doesn’t matter. It’s needed in the film industry in Mississippi.”

Production wraps in just weeks with scenes being shot at the Mayor’s office, federal court, and throughout the city.

According to Nichouls, television network executives will be attending a Red Carpet screening for the series which will be held in Jackson after filming completion.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Tempest Ariana Martin, 20 of Diamondhead, was arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to...
911 dispatcher arrested for trafficking drugs into Hancock County, officials say
Maurice Bryant, coordinator of Black Spring Break weekend, shares concerns about new...
Promoters respond to the Biloxi City Council special events ordinance
“Our primary focus at Singing River is, and always will be, the wellbeing of our patients and...
Jackson Co. Board of Supervisors, FMOLHS announce decision to terminate negotiations
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 of 8 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner

Latest News

According to Mississippi Power’s outage map, the area experiencing outages begins just west of...
UPDATE: Power restored to all Mississippi Power customers in Gulfport
Former Miss Mississippi USA and Hurley native Bailey Anderson, now Bailey Garriga, married her...
WATCH: Former Miss Mississippi gets married at White House Hotel, with Lee Greenwood as special performer
Former Miss Mississippi USA and Hurley native Bailey Anderson, now Bailey Garriga, married her...
Former Miss Mississippi gets married at White House Hotel
Country singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood sang his iconic hit 'God Bless the USA' at Bailey and...
Lee Greenwood sings 'God Bless the USA' at former Miss Mississippi USA's Biloxi wedding
The calendar said summer last month! And next week could bring us some frost. Brrrr!
Wesley's Friday Afternoon First Alert Forecast